Cadinha & Co. LLC Buys 470 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.38.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $7.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.27. The company had a trading volume of 61,621,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,628,414. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $130.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

