Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.89, Briefing.com reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The business had revenue of $688.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:CALM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.70. 543,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,731. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
