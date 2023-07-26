Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.89, Briefing.com reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The business had revenue of $688.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CALM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.70. 543,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,731. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

About Cal-Maine Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,339,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,344,000 after buying an additional 343,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,783,000 after acquiring an additional 58,004 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

