California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. California Resources traded as high as $51.71 and last traded at $51.28, with a volume of 603677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.68.

CRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on California Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in California Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.54. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

