Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Calix were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Calix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Calix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Calix by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Price Performance

Shares of Calix stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,493. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.91.

Calix Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.