Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,287,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,715,287. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.20. The company has a market cap of $448.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

