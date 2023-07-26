Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Callon Petroleum Trading Down 2.0 %

CPE traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.89. 1,784,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.74.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,611,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 603,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after buying an additional 133,672 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $633,000. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 121.3% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 35,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 261,316 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

