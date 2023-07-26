Cameco (CCJ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Cameco has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cameco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 114.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. Cameco has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cameco by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at $245,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCJ. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

