Cameco (CCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.27. Cameco had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of C$687.00 million for the quarter.

TSE CCO opened at C$44.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.43. The firm has a market cap of C$19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco has a one year low of C$28.60 and a one year high of C$44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 7.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

