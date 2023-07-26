Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates C$1.90 Price Target for Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.90 target price by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 420.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Liberty Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:LGD traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.37. 181,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,965. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 5.71. Liberty Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.32 and a 52-week high of C$0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

