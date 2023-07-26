Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0918 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.76. 414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,773. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDPYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 66,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

