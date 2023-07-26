Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,561 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $1,815,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 40,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CM. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of CM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 713,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,335. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.642 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.65%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

