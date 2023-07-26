Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $122.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stephens from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNI. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,936. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

