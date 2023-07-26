Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$180.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$167.21.

CNR stock traded up C$0.18 on Wednesday, reaching C$156.56. 1,436,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$144.71 and a 12 month high of C$175.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$156.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$159.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.678099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

