Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Issues Earnings Results

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.83 by C($0.07), RTT News reports. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CNR stock traded up C$0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$156.93. 767,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$144.71 and a one year high of C$175.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$156.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$159.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNR shares. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$167.78.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

