Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$181.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNR. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$167.21.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CNR traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$156.56. 1,436,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$144.71 and a 52 week high of C$175.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$156.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$159.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.678099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.