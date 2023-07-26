Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Lowered to C$171.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$167.21.

TSE CNR traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$156.56. 1,436,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$156.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$159.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$144.71 and a 52 week high of C$175.39. The stock has a market cap of C$103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.60%. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.678099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

