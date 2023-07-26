Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Lowered to C$172.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

CNR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$167.21.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$156.56. 1,436,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$144.71 and a 1-year high of C$175.39. The company has a market cap of C$103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$156.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$159.13.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.678099 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.