Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $4.80 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 119.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of Gorilla Technology Group stock remained flat at $2.19 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,134,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. Gorilla Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $13.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) by 3,846.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,690 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.57% of Gorilla Technology Group worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

See Also

