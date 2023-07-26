Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Issues Earnings Results

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85, Yahoo Finance reports. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 19.36%.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CCBG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $556.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $36.86.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

Insider Activity at Capital City Bank Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

In other news, Director Marshall M. Criser III purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at $215,249.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 111,849 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 27,964 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

