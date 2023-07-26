Capital Product Partners (CPLP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.29). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 35.85%. The business had revenue of $77.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.01 million. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. 27,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,375. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $857,000. 37.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

