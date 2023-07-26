Capital Product Partners (CPLP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.29). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 35.85%. The business had revenue of $77.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.01 million. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Capital Product Partners Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. 27,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,375. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $16.06.
Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $857,000. 37.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Capital Product Partners
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.
