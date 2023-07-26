Capreit (TSE:CAR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 52-week low of C$20.71 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($1.17). The company had revenue of C$260.95 million for the quarter.

