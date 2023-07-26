Caprock Group LLC Has $16.08 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Caprock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.10.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

