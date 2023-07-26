Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0452 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

CRLFF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,601. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

