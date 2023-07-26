CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) PT Lowered to C$3.75 at Desjardins

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Desjardins from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CareRx from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
CareRx Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHHHF remained flat at $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. CareRx has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.14.
CareRx Company Profile
CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes. The company was formerly known as Centric Health Corporation and changed its name to CareRx Corporation in June 2020.
