Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Given New $23.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 245.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,125. The company has a market cap of $408.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.99% and a negative net margin of 737.81%. Analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.