Carriage Services (CSV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Carriage Services has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.25-$2.40 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 9.20%. On average, analysts expect Carriage Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carriage Services Stock Down 0.5 %

CSV stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,236. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $499.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.74%.

CSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,853 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,278.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $108,175.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,491.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,853 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,278.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,209 shares of company stock worth $1,106,609 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2,866.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 228,855 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,431,000 after buying an additional 200,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 117,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter worth $2,763,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Articles

