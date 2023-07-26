Carter’s (CRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Carter’s to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Carter’s to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.38. 894,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,209. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 365.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 94.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

