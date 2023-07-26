Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $42.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. On average, analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. 308,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

In other news, Director Ellen Goldberg acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $69,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,354.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ellen Goldberg bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,354.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $36,066.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,888.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,349 shares of company stock worth $1,666,517 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 327,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,041,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,372 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 629,448 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

