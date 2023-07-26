Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Announces Earnings Results

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 25,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.15. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $54,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

