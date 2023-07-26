Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $36.28, but opened at $37.77. Cathay General Bancorp shares last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 81,538 shares changing hands.

The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,968,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 517,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 315,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,588,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 298,006 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 293,265 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.