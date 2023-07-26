Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $36.28, but opened at $37.77. Cathay General Bancorp shares last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 81,538 shares traded.

The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CATY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

