Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,788 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CATY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.35. 499,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.15. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CATY. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

