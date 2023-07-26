CDW (CDW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect CDW to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, analysts expect CDW to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.59. 241,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,098. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. CDW has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00.

CDW Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

