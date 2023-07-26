Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Celanese has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Celanese has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Celanese to earn $13.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CE traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.10. 687,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,858. Celanese has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $128.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.65 and a 200 day moving average of $112.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Celanese by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.07.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.