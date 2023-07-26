Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Cenkos Securities’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Cenkos Securities Trading Up 5.8 %

LON CNKS opened at GBX 34.40 ($0.44) on Wednesday. Cenkos Securities has a 52 week low of GBX 23.50 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 62.90 ($0.81). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.50 million, a PE ratio of -592.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81.

About Cenkos Securities

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the institutional stockbroking business in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, such as technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

