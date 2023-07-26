Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Cenkos Securities’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Cenkos Securities Trading Up 5.8 %
LON CNKS opened at GBX 34.40 ($0.44) on Wednesday. Cenkos Securities has a 52 week low of GBX 23.50 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 62.90 ($0.81). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.50 million, a PE ratio of -592.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81.
About Cenkos Securities
