Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.54 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.26. 17,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,676. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 128,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CENT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

