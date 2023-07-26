Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.54 million. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 1.8 %

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.06. 90,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,983. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,566,000 after acquiring an additional 98,426 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,569,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

