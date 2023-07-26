Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

CVCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,539. The firm has a market cap of $198.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James J. Kim acquired 4,235 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $60,814.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,355.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James J. Kim acquired 4,235 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $60,814.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,355.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Cunningham purchased 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,704.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,058 shares of company stock worth $128,575. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,098,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,601,000 after acquiring an additional 532,374 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Further Reading

