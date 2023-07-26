Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,140

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,155 ($14.81) to GBX 1,140 ($14.62) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 950 ($12.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.82) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Ceres Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

Shares of Ceres Power stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. Ceres Power has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $8.91.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

