Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Cerevel Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cerevel Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $88,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $6,886,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 402,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,653,440 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 71.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

