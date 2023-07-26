Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Ceridian HCM has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. On average, analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $50.63 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

In other news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $102,457.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,942.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,863 shares of company stock worth $2,282,212 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

