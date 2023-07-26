Cerus (CERS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Cerus has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Cerus had a negative net margin of 29.64% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. The company had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. On average, analysts expect Cerus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CERS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 527,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,319. Cerus has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the first quarter worth $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 59.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 28.1% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

