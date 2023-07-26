CF Industries (CF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect CF Industries to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect CF Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after buying an additional 1,947,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,602,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 68.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,498,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,637,000 after purchasing an additional 607,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CF Industries by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,577,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,353,000 after acquiring an additional 555,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

