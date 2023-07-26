ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. ChampionX updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,436.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,435 shares of company stock worth $6,834,584. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 391.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

