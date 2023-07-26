Charles R. Kummeth Sells 80,000 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.98. 1,160,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,998 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,200,000 after buying an additional 2,769,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.