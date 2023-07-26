Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$178.29 million for the quarter.

