Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14 and a beta of 1.77. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

In other news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. bought 8,800 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $166,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,260. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,357,000 after acquiring an additional 874,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,892,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,160,000 after purchasing an additional 186,288 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,353,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 54,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,024,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 61,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLDT. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

