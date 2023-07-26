Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.97-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.22 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.70-8.30 EPS.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,038. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.53 and its 200 day moving average is $126.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. OTR Global lowered Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12,980.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

