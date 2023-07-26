Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.70-8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34-2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.97-2.07 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.32.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.88. 1,082,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,038. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.62. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12,980.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.