Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

